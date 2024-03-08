Amedisys, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -300.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $124,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

