Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.