Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.3 %

AS opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

