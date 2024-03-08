Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading Down 3.4% After Earnings Miss

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 303,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,105,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

