American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

