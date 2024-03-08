American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $223.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average of $174.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

