American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Down 13.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.70. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62. 327,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 75,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, CIBC lowered American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

