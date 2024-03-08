American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

American National Bankshares stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $497.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

