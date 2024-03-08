American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

American Public Education Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Stories

