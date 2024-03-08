American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $93.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

