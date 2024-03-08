Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 265,055 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $112,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,104,000 after buying an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,463,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.06.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.