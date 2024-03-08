Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 390,233 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,233 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $114,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

