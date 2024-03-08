Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of HubSpot worth $118,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HUBS opened at $613.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $594.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
