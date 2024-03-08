Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.89% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $131,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after buying an additional 444,668 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,754,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.