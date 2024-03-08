Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $113,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 149.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 140,375 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 49.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,156 shares of company stock worth $6,034,859. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

