Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 536.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,462 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $108,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $218.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

