Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.26% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $120,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after purchasing an additional 826,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $78.88 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

