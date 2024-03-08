Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 110,138 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of Illumina worth $126,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

