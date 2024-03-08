Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 192,119 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $106,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

