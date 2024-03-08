Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $115,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

