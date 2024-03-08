Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,134 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $123,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $295.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $295.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

