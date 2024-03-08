Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380,411 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Duke Energy worth $110,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

