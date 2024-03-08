Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Norfolk Southern worth $108,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $255.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.04 and its 200 day moving average is $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

