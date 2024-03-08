Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $108.44 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,131 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.00% of The Carlyle Group worth $108,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.88.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

