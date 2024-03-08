Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $109.16 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,881,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,065 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.49% of Liberty Global worth $109,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Liberty Global by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 1,309.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

