Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $109.16 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,065 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Liberty Global worth $109,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 567,880 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after purchasing an additional 164,880 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,333,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 120,803 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYK. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on LBTYK

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.