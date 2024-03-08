Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $111.46 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713,211 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of U.S. Bancorp worth $111,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,067 shares of company stock worth $3,643,369. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

USB opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

