Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $126.94 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $126,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.