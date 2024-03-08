Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $130.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648,868 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $130,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

