Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $135.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $135,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

