Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.71% of FTI Consulting worth $108,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 202.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN opened at $205.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

