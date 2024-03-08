Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.25% of Boston Properties worth $112,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $63.15 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

