Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 68,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.47% of Acuity Brands worth $130,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AYI opened at $256.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $264.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

