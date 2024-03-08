Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $108,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $77.38 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

