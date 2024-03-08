Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $412.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $419.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,574. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

