Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 128,095 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of FTI Consulting worth $108,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE FCN opened at $205.97 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

