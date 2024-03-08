Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 196,765 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,844,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 31.76% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $132,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 104,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 509,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.