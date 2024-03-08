Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 79,673 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,673 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $114,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $54.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

