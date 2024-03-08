Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 80,436 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $117,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

DGX stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

