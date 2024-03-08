Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,236 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.28% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $115,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 245,598 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 184,143 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,588,000.

USIG stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

