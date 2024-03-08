Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $126,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

