Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $132,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ITT by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

NYSE:ITT opened at $127.94 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

