Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Norfolk Southern worth $108,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.04 and its 200 day moving average is $220.25.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

