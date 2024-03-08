Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,002 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $131,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDD by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,278,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

