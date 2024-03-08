Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,781 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 28.19% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $120,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROUS stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

