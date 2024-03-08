Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 6.51% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $110,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $229.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.99. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.17 and a twelve month high of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

