Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,768 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.26% of Americold Realty Trust worth $108,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $441,452,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

COLD stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

