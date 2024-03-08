Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,139,197 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,197 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $124,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 172,922 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

