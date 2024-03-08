Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 15,921 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $108,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 356.6% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 120,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 47,249 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

