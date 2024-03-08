Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 15,982 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,127,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $118,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

